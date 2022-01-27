United Russia’s initiative on arms supplies to Donbass means problem is critical — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The United Russia party’s initiative on delivering armaments from Russia to the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR) emphasizes the critical nature of the current situation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Thursday.

"As for the address of our lawmakers — both the initiative voiced earlier by Communists on recognizing the self-proclaimed republics and yesterday’s initiative by United Russia that proposes that against the background of Ukraine being pumped up with armaments, it is necessary to help these republics as well in order to give them an opportunity to somehow withstand these potentially aggressive plans by Ukraine - this yet again stresses how painfully the situation is perceived by our legislators," the Kremlin official said.

In his assessment, such proposals also indicate that "Russian citizens and lawmakers cannot be indifferent to the fate of Donbass residents." "This underscores the critical nature of the problem, undoubtedly," the spokesman asserted, noting that "this is the party’s initiative."

On Wednesday, Secretary of the United Russia Party’s General Council Andrey Turchak stated that Moscow should provide aid to the DPR and LPR, including weapons to increase their defense capability amid the possible aggression. Later, United Russia faction leader in the State Duma Vladimir Vasilyev reported that the party addressed the Russian leadership with a request on this matter.