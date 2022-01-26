Moscow needs to support Donbass by supplying weapons — senator

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russia needs to provide aid to the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR), including weapons to increase their defense capability amid the possible aggression, First Deputy Federation Council Speaker, Secretary of the United Russia Party’s General Council Andrey Turchak said on Wednesday.

"I believe that in such circumstances, Russia needs to provide the DPR and LPR with the necessary assistance by supplying certain types of weapons to increase their defense capability and deter the military aggression that is clearly being plotted by Kiev," Turchak noted.

According to the senator, United Russia is greatly concerned over the fact that "Ukraine is being pumped up with deadly Western weapons." "Practically all the leading NATO states are engaged in it, and they are doing it on a very large scale. Just imagine - only this year, the US and the UK alone carried out dozens of flights to Ukraine. [They delivered] missile systems, grenade launchers, small arms, shells, munitions and so on," the head of the ruling party’s General Council mentioned.

Turchak emphasized that the NATO states "did not deny that they were involved in it." "What is more, under this guise, so-called instructors, regular NATO servicemen, are arriving in Ukraine in significant numbers. Among other goals, they prepare Kiev’s military units for combat operations in urban settings. Meanwhile, the volume of shelling in the Lugansk and Donetsk Regions has soared, civilians are being killed, while the West is pushing Ukraine’s junta to a direct invasion of Donbass, equipping the national battalions, who regard Bandera and Hitler as heroes and the swastika - as well-respected sign," the Russian senator said.