Kremlin spokesman says NATO is weapon of confrontation, not dove of peace

NEW YORK, January 16. /TASS/. NATO is a weapon of confrontation rather than a tool of peace and stability and it is getting closer and closer to the Russian borders, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with CNN that was aired on Sunday.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the current situation did not develop overnight, it has been developing for decades. "In our understanding, NATO is an organization that was tailored and was created for confrontation, not for defense," he said.

"NATO is not a dove of peace, not a dove of stability, not a dove of prosperity. NATO is a weapon of confrontation. And this weapon of confrontation with each year started to get closer and closer to our borders," Peskov noted, adding that Russia has been observing "the gradual invasion of NATO into Ukrainian territory with its infrastructure, with its instructors, with supplies of defensive and offensive weapons."

"And that brought us to the red line that brought us to the situation when we could not tolerate it anymore," he stressed.

Situation in Russia-NATO relations

