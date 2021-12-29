{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia completes creation of Nord Stream 2, now Europeans have to decide - Putin

Russian President stressed that as soon as European partners make a decision on the start of its operation, large additional volumes of Russian gas will immediately flow to Europe

ST. PETERSBURG, December 29. /TASS/. Russia and its partners have fulfilled their task of creating Nord Stream 2, now it is for Europeans to decide upon it, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on the autumn-winter heating season on Wednesday.

He said this after Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller reported that the second string of the gas pipeline had been filled with technical gas.

"These are the issues that our partners in Europe should resolve. Now it is their turn. We and our partners, by the way, European companies, have completed the task of creating this additional route. Nord Stream 2 is ready to go," the President said.

"I would like to congratulate Gazprom and your partners in the Nord Stream 2 project on the completion of work on the creation of this large additional pipeline and on the fact that it is ready for operation," Putin said.

He stressed that "as soon as they (European partners) make a decision on the start of its operation, large additional volumes of Russian gas will immediately flow to Europe." Putin recalled that this would be about 55 billion cubic meters per year.

Putin expressed confidence that the launch of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will lead to a decrease in gas prices in Europe, including for Ukraine.

"This will undoubtedly affect the price on the market, on the spot. All those countries and consumers of these countries that consume Russian gas, will immediately feel it. This also applies to economic participants and households," Putin said after head of Gazprom, Alexey Miller, reported on the completion of the filling of the second string of the gas pipeline with technical gas.

The head of state added that "even for Ukraine, this (the launch of Nord Stream 2) will lead to a price reduction," "because they take a significant amount of Russian gas at the European market price."

Putin noted that the price for Ukraine is now quite high, reaching "a thousand and more dollars per thousand cubic meters."

"Of course, this will also affect the price for a country like Ukraine, which for political reasons, unfortunately, refuses to directly take Russian gas and is forced to take it at such high prices," he said. Putin expressed confidence that the launch of the gas pipeline will positively affect the price for Kiev.

Prime Ministers of Russia, Belarus discuss implementation of integration documents
Roman Golovchenko and Mikhail Mishustin noted that the trade volume between the two countries increased between January and October 2021 by almost 36% compared to the same period last year
Russian shipyard wraps up 1st stage of trials of improved Lada-class diesel-electric sub
During the first stage of the trials, the submarine’s speed and maneuvering tests were carried out
Hainan Week launched at the Expo 2020 Dubai
It will be open until December 24
US, EU rejection of Sputnik V a mistake, Argentine epidemiologist says
The US and EU member states stripped themselves of a good coronavirus vaccine by rejecting the Russian-made Sputnik V, says Argentine epidemiologist Gabriela Piovano
Russia will not turn into "besieged fortress" due to sanctions — Lavrov
The foreign minister specified that if the West strengthened sanctions, Russia would find an answer but he stressed that Moscow was counting on the prudence of its Western partners
Russian naval shipyard CEO praises Akula-class submarines as unmatched
To build Akula-class submarines, Sevmash constructed a covered berth that still remains the biggest of its kind in Europe, he said
Russia sets up new paratroop regiment in Crimea
The regiment would be formed under the plan of transforming the Kamyshin separate guards air assault unit
Chinese paratroopers hold drills on China’s Hainan Island
The exercises are aimed at improving the joint combat readiness of troops in maritime amphibious operations on the islands, the Global Times noted
WHO Regional Director for Europe expects Sputnik V to be approved soon
The official denied that such a lengthy approval process of the Russian vaccine was related to this issue being politicized
Lavrov says West seeks ‘small’ Ukraine ‘war’ to blame Moscow, stifle Russia economically
The Russian foreign minister also drew attention to the position widely spread in the West on using preventing sanctions against Russia
First S-550 air defense systems enter service in Russia — source
The source described the new system as "an absolutely new and unrivalled mobile system of strategic missile defense"
Defense contractor delivers upgraded A-50U long-range ‘flying radar’ to Russian troops
The aircraft has become the seventh airborne platform delivered to the troops
Defense chief praises achievements in rearming Russian troops
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu noted that the level of modernity for all types of armaments in the Russian Army was more than 71%
Moscow City Court dissolves foreign-agent listed NGO
"The court decreed to fully satisfy the stated claims of the Public Prosecutor’s office on the liquidation of the Memorial Human Rights Center interregional civic organization," the judge said
Taliban militants open fire on protesting women in Kabul — news agency
The incident occurred near the hospital of the Italian Emergency humanitarian organization
Russia doubts its demand to halt NATO’s eastward expansion will gain traction — Lavrov
Russia released its proposals for security guarantees to the wider public recently to prevent the West from sweeping them under the rug, the top diplomat said
Russia does not supply electric power to Ukraine — Energy Minister
According to Nikolay Shulginov, it makes purchases from Belarus
Russia’s Alexandra Kostenyuk wins world title in women’s rapid chess
Kostenyuk has won the first world rapid chess title in her career, previously, she placed second thrice - in 2012, 2014 and 2016
Press review: Will the Russia-NATO Council meet and when will Europe’s energy crisis end
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 28th
Over 1,000 trucks stuck at Russian-Chinese border — report
Rigs carrying food products are let through first, making trucks carrying other goods, including holiday gifts
Hainan opens international marine industry exhibition
The event will be held at the Hainan International Exhibition Center in Haikou City for three days
Russia, US to hold talks on Ukraine, security in Europe on January 10 — report
According to the spokesman, a Russia-NATO Council meeting may take place on January 12, while Russia and OSCE representatives may meet on January 13
NATO refusing to speak with Russia on equal basis — Russian deputy defense minister
The alliance has been ignoring Russia’s interests and avoiding an equal discussion of the existing problems, Alexander Fomin said
NATO provocations may trigger armed conflict — Russian Defense Ministry
The intensity of reconnaissance flights in the Black Sea region has grown by 60% in contrast to 2020
Sputnik V counteracts Omicron strain to high degree — Putin
It is reported that Sputnik V vaccine neutralizes the new Omicron strain
Russia to pick from range of responses if US, NATO fail to guarantee its security — Putin
The president said Russia will seek to achieve a positive outcome in the talks on security guarantees
MC-21 aircraft receives basic type certificate — Industry and Trade Minister
Next year, the certificate will be amended to allow the use of the Russian composite wing and the PD-14 engine in the aircraft, Denis Manturov stressed
Russia nurtures no plans to invade Ukraine, says top senator
Valentina Matviyenko stressed that Russia would insist on the implementation of the Minsk Accords, and no other approach is possible
Putin sends bill on Russian citizenship to State Duma
Simplified naturalization would be an option for several other groups of people, such as children or Great Patriotic War veterans, former USSR citizens and people whose close relatives are Russian citizens
Private talks between Putin, Nazarbayev begin in St. Petersburg
Earlier, Nazarbayev arrived in St. Petersburg for an informal summit between the leaders of CIS states
Russia, US close to a point where diplomacy may become subordinate — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov stressed that Russia was firmly against any escalation or conflicts
Ukrainian military captures Lugansk Republic militia fighter — LPR defense spokesman
The abducted fighter is being subjected to physical and moral pressure, the statement reads
Russia not bluffing on security proposals, going to explain this to West — senior diplomat
On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry released draft agreements on legally-binding security guarantees on the part of the US and NATO
Press review: Culprits for EU’s energy crisis revealed and Iran may buy aircraft with oil
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, December 29th
Russia’s entry to NATO impossible, says top diplomat
The West is unwilling to have any competitors in the international arena, Sergey Lavrov also noted
Russian fighter aviation holds drills in skies over Armenia
The military pilots operated in air pairs to perform simple and complex aerobatic maneuvers in the mountains in adverse weather conditions
Putin’s phone call with Biden scheduled for late Thursday evening — Kremlin
The White House said earlier that Biden would hold a phone call with Putin on Thursday, "to discuss a range of topics, including upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia"
Russia to pursue line of giving up unilateral concessions in contacts with US — Lavrov
According to Sergey Lavrov, the task of the Russian Foreign Ministry is "to create maximally favorable external conditions for developing the country, ensuring its security and raising the well-being of Russian citizens"
No halt in gas supply in Germany, Russia fulfills obligations — German Economy Ministry
According to Annika Einhorn, the ministry is constantly developing mechanisms to ensure its gas supply in case of a crisis situation, which is carried out in cooperation with other EU member states on the basis of EU legislation
Russian guard ship to rejoin Baltic Fleet in February after repairs
The warship has been under repairs at the Yantar Shipyard since 2014
Delaying Nord Stream 2 is not problem for Russia, but for European consumers — official
Russia's Permanent Representative to the EU believes that the current EC policy is guided by a "populist spirit"
Shipbuilders to deliver strategic nuclear-powered sub to Russian Navy in 2023
According to a source, in autumn, the vessel will enter comprehensive mooring and shipbuilders’ sea trials
Putin, Xi to approve crucial political document in Beijing, Chinese politician says
In February, the Russian President will pay a visit to China and will participate in the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics
Press review: Russia cracks down on Google and Iran, Israel threaten to hit nuke sites
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 27th
German Cabinet confirms plans for Moscow-Berlin talks
According to the Cabinet spokesman Wolfgang Buechner, the German government seeks to facilitate the de-escalation of the conflict between Russia and the West
Russian top diplomat stresses need to unite and protect compatriots abroad
In this regard, Sergey Lavrov focused on the need to "ensure the rights of compatriots living overseas, provide the protection of their interests and preserve the national cultural identity, as is envisaged by the adopted amendments to Russian law"
Moscow views AUKUS as dangerous pact, says Russian envoy to Indonesia
Russia's Ambassador to Indonesia views the trilateral security partnership as a bound to exacerbate the arms race instead of creating stability in the region
Gazprom sets new record for gas supplies to China on December 23
Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said earlier that since November, the company’s gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline have exceeded daily contractual obligations to Chinese partners by more than one third
Chechen leader Kadyrov: Putin to prevent Western military bases’ deployment in Ukraine
Chechnya is ready to act as infantry force to be deployed anywhere and accomplish orders without any problems, he noted
Russian-US talks on security guarantees scheduled for January 10 in Geneva — MFA
On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees on a part of the US and NATO
Lavrov criticizes Kiev’s proposals for Donbass as absurd
The unrecognized republics issued the appropriate orders immediately, while Kiev didn’t, until much later, Lavrov said
