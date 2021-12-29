Moscow views AUKUS as dangerous pact, says Russian envoy to Indonesia

SINGAPORE, December 29. /TASS/. Russia's Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobyova pointed out that the trilateral security partnership between Australia, the UK, and the US (AUKUS) causes Moscow’s concerns in the regions of the Indian and Pacific oceans.

"I want to say that we consider this partnership to be very dangerous. It won’t bring peace to the region, or to Indonesia," the Russian envoy said in an interview with the Republik Merdeka information portal. According to her, AUKUS is bound to exacerbate the arms race instead of creating stability in the region.

"Indonesia’s reaction is not surprising, because who would want to have neighbors with nuclear submarines. Will it make the region more peaceful and stable? I don’t think so," Vorobyova stressed, commenting on the Indonesian foreign ministry’s stance over AUKUS.

The Russian ambassador advocated not creating lines of division in the region as the US and its allies did.

On September 15, the US, Australia, and the UK announced the creation of AUKUS, a new security pact under which Canberra was to build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with the help of American technologies. Under the deal, Australia also plans to furnish its armed forces with US cruise missiles.