Senate speaker assures Russia’s border effectively protected

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russia’s border is effectively protected and there is a plan for any scenario concerning developments on the border with Ukraine, Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Chairperson Valentina Matviyenko said at a press conference wrapping up the fall session on Monday.

"I can firmly assure you that Russia has a plan of appropriate measures for any scenario. We effectively protect our border; our fellow citizens should have no doubt about that. Russia’s border is effectively protected and we have the right to deploy our troops and conduct military drills wherever we choose on our soil in order to appropriately respond to the emerging challenges," she pointed out.

The West and Kiev have recently been spreading allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such allegations and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences. According to him, Moscow is making every possible effort to help Kiev resolve the conflict in Donbass, remaining committed to the Normandy Four format and the Minsk Agreements.