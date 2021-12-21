Draft security guarantee agreements offered by Russia are not ultimatum, Putin says

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Draft agreements on security guarantees proposed by Russia are not an ultimatum as ill-wishers call it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Everybody is discussing them now. Certainly, this is discussed by the armed forces in the first instance - drafts of our treaties and agreements sent to leaders of the United States and NATO on strategic stability support issues," the head of state said.

"We already see that some of our ill-wishers, let me say directly, are interpreting them (these drafts - TASS) as an ultimatum from the Russian side. Is it an ultimatum or not? Certainly not," Putin noted.

The President recalled the US’ actions in prior years, when they supported their alleged interests and their alleged security thousand miles away from their national territory. "They did the toughest and the most blatant things without any sanction from the US Security Council," the Russian leader added.