US elites largely to blame for world conflicts — Russian Security Council’s experts

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russian Security Council experts see one of the major factors for conflicts around the world in the stance of US elites, which regard Russia and China as their adversaries, an assistant to the Russian Security Council’s secretary told the media after a meeting of the science council under the Russian Security Council.

The meeting, held on December 20, was chaired by Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev.

His aide, Alexei Pavlov said the members of the science council paid attention to some long-term factors that keep breeding conflicts around the world.

"One of them is the US elites see such countries as Russia and China as their competitors," Pavlov said. He added that the science council’s members agreed "for the United States it is unacceptable Russia has its own national interests."

"At the same time Moscow regards as impermissible any further expansion of NATO and of its military infrastructure towards Russia’s borders," Pavlov said.