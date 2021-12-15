Putin, Xi assess negatively creation of new alliances in Asia-Pacific — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have discussed in detail the United States’ activity in the Asia-Pacific Region and made a negative assessment of the creation AUKUS and QUAD alliances there, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said after the two leaders’ talks on a video call on Wednesday.

"This issue was discussed. Concerns were expressed over the United States’ activity for reconfiguring the situation in the Asia-Pacific Region. In that connection, negative assessment was expressed on our side and the Chinese side of the creation of new alliances — the quadrilateral group of nations QUAD (Australia, India, the United States, and Japan) and AUKUS (Australia, the United States, and Britain)," he said.

The two leaders agreed, Ushakov said, that the AUKUS alliance being created in the Asia-Pacific Region was undermining global nuclear arms non-proliferation and breeding tensions.

"The two leaders discussed that in detail," he said.

The Russian and Chinese leaders held nearly one and half hours of talks through simultaneous interpreters. Ushakov said "the time was enough to discuss virtually all crucial and important problems of bilateral relations and issues on the international agenda."