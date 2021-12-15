Russia-China relations are sample of interstate cooperation in 21st century — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has described Russia-China relations as a sample of genuine interstate cooperation in the 21st century.

"I am glad to have a direct video link with you. It enables us to have a fundamental discussion of Russian-Chinese relations, comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction. I regard these relations as a sample of genuine interstate cooperation in the 21st century," Putin said in his opening remarks at negotiations by video link with China’s President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

As he began the meeting, Putin waved his hand in welcome and called Xi Jinping his "dear friend." The Chinese leader responded with the same gesture and a broad smile.

"Despite the continuing sanitary and epidemic restrictions we maintain permanent contact," Putin said. He recalled that in May there was a video link on the occasion of a special ceremony marking the launch of a project for building four nuclear power reactors. A video conference in June was devoted to the 20th anniversary of the Russia-China friendship treaty. The Russian leader added that he had held discussions with his Chinese counterpart by telephone on "some acute international affairs, including the Afghan problem."

"This year saw the 20th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation. The treaty has been prolonged by five years," Putin said, adding that the systematic implementation of that fundamental agreement, which fully reflected the profound historical traditions of friendship and understanding between the Russian and Chinese peoples had made it possible to raise relations to an unprecedentedly high level.