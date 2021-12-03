Russia, US failing to settle problem of visa issuance to diplomats — Russian ambassador

WASHINGTON, December 3. /TASS/. Russia and the United States are failing to settle the problem of issuing visas to diplomats, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Friday.

"I know nothing about it, I haven’t heard about any breakthroughs - the word is very strong and powerful - I know nothing about any breakthroughs. I only know that we are in consultations with the United States, we are in constant contact, trying to find some solutions," he said. "So far, we are failing to do it."

The Washington Post reported earlier that US and Russian diplomats had reached preliminary agreements on granting Russian visas for employees of the US embassy in Moscow, calling it "quiet breakthrough."