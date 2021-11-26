Russian peacekeepers play positive role in Nagorno-Karabakh situation — Putin

SOCHI, November 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has noted the positive role of Russian peacekeepers in the settlement of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement <...> I think that our peacekeepers play a positive role, the Russian-Turkish center [to monitor the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire] operates effectively," Putin said on Friday, opening a bilateral meeting with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev in Sochi.

Putin expressed regret that problems still sometimes emerge in Nagorno-Karabakh, occasionally there are victims. "Unfortunately, there are problems, incidents. Unfortunately, there are victims," the Russian leader said noting this conversation on the settlement of the situation in the region should be continued in a trilateral format. "Armenia's Prime Minister [Nikol Pashinyan] will join us shortly, and we will continue this discussion," he said.

According to Putin, it is necessary to discuss what has already been done, and what still needs to be fulfilled by everyone, "to prevent anything like this from happening again, [so that] conditions are created for alleviating and developing the situation in the region that would allow people to live in peace and countries - to develop."

The Russian leader pointed out that the trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on the settlement of the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh will be pivotal on Friday. "I have just spoken with my colleagues from the [Russian] government which you know well, and which deals with issues related to economic problems, with unblocking transport corridors [in the region]. I spoke with the defense minister, with the FSB chief, who is subordinate to the [Russian] Border Service, which makes a significant contribution to the settlement," Putin reported adding that there are many questions that have accumulated on this issue.