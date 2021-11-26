Russia nurtures no plans to participate in ‘state coup’ in Ukraine, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russia has never nurtured any plans to participate in the plotting of a state coup in Ukraine as claimed by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Russia has never had any plans to take part. Russia generally never engages in such matters," the Russian presidential spokesman said, commenting on the Ukrainian president’s allegations of Russia’s participation in such plans.

Zelensky claimed at a press conference earlier on Friday that he had received information about a pending state coup in Ukraine on December 1-2. The Ukrainian president alleged that "some representatives of Russia and Ukraine" were involved in discussing the coup.