Serbian-Russian relations are at an all-time high, says Vucic

SOCHI, November 25./TASS/. Relations between Serbia and Russia are at an all-time high, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said at talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on Thursday.

"Thank you, esteemed president and dear friend for finding time for our meeting despite the coronavirus pandemic. This is a very important, the most important meeting for me. I believe that relations between Serbia and Russia are at their highest level in history and are developing on all tracks," the Serbian leader stressed.

"As you know, we are strategic partners, and Serbia sees it as its privilege," he added.

The Serbian leader also thanked Russia for supporting territorial integrity and sovereignty of his country. "As you know, we are seeing a growth in provocations and tension in our region, specifically on the territory of Kosovo and Metohija. I once again thank you for the support in international organizations," Aleksandar Vucic said.