Russia, African Union hammering out action plan to bolster interaction, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Moscow and the African Union are working on a special comprehensive plan of action until 2025, designed to deepen their business partnership ties and offer new areas for cooperation, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday at a press conference after talks with Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) Moussa Faki Mahamat.

The top diplomat put the spotlight on the evolving Russian-African relationship and documents approved by the participants during the first-ever Russia-Africa summit in 2019 in Sochi, which identified "key areas for further deepening" the partnership between the parties. Russia expects to consolidate these tracks after the second summit in 2022, Lavrov said.

"In particular, we are preparing a special plan of action for Russia and the African Union right up until 2025. The plan that will cover all avenues of our interaction, which is being developed and will offer new spheres for joint efforts," the minister noted.

Lavrov also highlighted the current topics of trade and investment interaction. "We welcome the growing activity of Russian business on the African continent and commend the activities of the Association of Economic Cooperation with African States created in the wake of the Sochi Summit, whose members are many Russian companies that are very active on the African Continent," Lavrov added.