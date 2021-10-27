Kiev silent on Donbass proposal to hand over female detainees via opposition politician

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Ukraine’s representatives to the Contact Group seeking peace for Donbass ignored the proposal put forward by the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR respectively) to hand three female detainees held in Donbass over to Ukraine through Viktor Medvedchuk, a leader of the Ukrainian parliamentary party Opposition Platform - For Life, Russian Plenipotentiary Representative to the Contact Group Boris Gryzlov told reporters on Wednesday after a regular round of talks held as a videoconference.

"In addition, the representatives of Donetsk and Lugansk reiterated their readiness to unilaterally hand the three women, who have been held in Donbass since the beginning of this year, over to the Ukrainian side through Viktor Medvedchuk without any preconditions. But no approval came through from the Ukrainian side," he said.