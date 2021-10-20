Putin-Biden meeting possible this year in 'one format or another', says Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. A meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States is possible in ‘one format or another’ by the end of the year, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference, Peskov said that Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, at their recent meeting, discussed "various options and certain understandings were reached."

"We will inform you once they are finalized in terms of a format and dates," he said.

Asked whether such meeting was possible this year, Peskov said, "it is realistic in one format or another. We will inform you in advance."

Last week, Peskov stated that Ushakov and Nuland reached some understanding "in terms of the prospects for further dialogue at the highest level in the near future."

At a Russian Energy Week plenary session on October 14, President Putin mentioned that Nuland, during her visit to Moscow, touched upon the possibility of contacts at the highest level.

Putin and Biden held a summit in Geneva on June 16. It was their first face-to-face meeting as well as the first Russia-US summit since 2018. The event was proposed by the US side. Putin noted after the summit talks that Moscow and Washington could agree on the rules of behavior in the fields of strategic stability, cyber security and regional conflicts.