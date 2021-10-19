‘Inflated opinion’: Russian senator castigates Erdogan’s remark on UN Security Council

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov on Tuesday lashed out at Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s remark that "the fate of humanity should not be left to the mercy of a handful of countries that won World War Two" castigating it as dangerous, since it can rattle the world system of security.

"I think that Mr. Erdogan has an inflated opinion of himself. Now, during peacetime, he is trying to rearrange the world system of security. And who will determine which country is entitled to special powers in the UN Security Council and which is not? I feel that this is a complicated question, reshaping the world system of security is very dangerous indeed," the Russian senator cautioned.

He recalled that UN Security Council countries saved the world from fascism, they defeated Nazism and had every right to create a new system of world security. "In its current form, the UN Security Council impeccably meets the objectives which were entrusted to it from the very beginning. As for Mr. Erdogan, frankly, I can’t even recall any actions by Turkey and other countries which led to peace in recent decades," Dzhabarov stressed, recalling the conflicts in Syria and other dilemmas in the region.

"There is nothing easier than tearing [something] down, on the contrary, creating something new would be very difficult. Before talking about tearing down the current system of security, it’s necessary to think how it can be rebuilt in order not to harm the entire system of the world," the Russian politician added.

He also pointed out that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal on the necessity for the five founding countries of the UN to meet has still not materialized.

"[They] said yes, but such a meeting has not transpired so far," the senator said.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking in Angola’s parliament as part of his tour of the African country, noted that "the fate of humanity should not be left to the mercy of a handful of countries that won World War Two." Deliberating on the inequality of the global system, he stressed that "world is bigger than five" pointing to the five permanent members making up the UN Security Council who emerged victorious from WWII.