Moscow condemns Pristina’s antics in northern Kosovo — statement

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Moscow decisively condemns the antics of Kosovo’s authorities in regards to the actions of Kosovan special operations forces in areas with a Serbian population in the northern part of the self-proclaimed republic, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"We decisively condemn the antics of the Albanian Kosovan leaders who feel impunity and use any excuse to achieve a spike of Serbophobia in the local community ahead of the October 17 elections, and use this wave to ensure a superiority of ultra-nationalistic forces, incapable of negotiation," the spokeswoman said.

She noted that Pristina’s aggressive course with the connivance of Western countries only complicates the already problematic dialogue with Belgrade.

"Warning: this line of Pristina and the feeble reaction of its external ‘curators’ inevitably cause degradation to an open conflict and destroy the preconditions for the already stalling dialogue between the sides," the statement says.

The spokeswoman underscored that the Kosovars demonstratively display their unwillingness to "abolish their aggressive plans, aimed at cleansing the province of all non-Albanian residents by creating insufferable living conditions."

"It is obvious that the radical 'government' of [Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin] Kurti does not consider itself bound by any agreements and openly ignores even those in the West who continues to lobby the international legalization of the illegal, unilaterally proclaimed independence of Kosovo," the diplomat said.

"We demand that the Kosovo Force [international forces led by NATO - TASS] fulfill its mandate in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolution 1244 and quell the unhinged Albanian Kosovan radicals. We note that the NATO-led international contingent is fully responsible for ensuring peace and security in the region," Zakharova concluded.

The situation in Kosovo

The situation in Kosovo and Metohija escalated sharply after the Kosovan police carried out a special operation in the predominantly-Serbian northern part of the city of Kosovska Mitrovica, storming a number of stores to check the language of the documents. Hundreds of Serbs living in the city took to the streets, gathering at the location of the incident, blocking the traffic with cargo and fire trucks. The police used tear gas and flashbangs.

A similar police action happened in the city of Zvecan, where Kosovars opened fire at protesting Serbs, severely injuring one person. According to the head of the Serbian Office for Kosovo and Metohija head Petar Petkovic, dozens of people were injured by the police.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic travelled to the administrative line with Kosovo, where he met with the Serbian population of the region.