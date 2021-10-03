No Russian citizens injured in explosion in Kabul - embassy

MOSCOW, October 3. / TASS /. No Russian citizens were not injured in the explosion at the Id Gah mosque in the capital of Afghanistan, Russian embassy representative told TASS on Sunday.

"No Russians were hurt, no one asked the embassy for help,"the representative said.

Earlier, the Kabul News TV channel reported that a powerful explosion occurred on Sunday near the Id Gah mosque in Kabul, where a farewell ceremony was taking place for the mother of Zabihullah Mujahid, a representative of the radical Taliban (banned in Russia) movement.