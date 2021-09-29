Putin highlights Berlusconi’s major contribution to fostering bilateral ties — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin called former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi on Wednesday to congratulate him on his 85th birthday, acknowledging his major personal contribution to bilateral relations, the Kremlin press service said.

"During the phone conversation Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated former Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, leader of the Forza Italia party Silvio Berlusconi on his 85th birthday, noting his great personal contribution to developing Russian-Italian relations and wishing him good health and well-being," according to the statement.

Earlier, Putin also sent Berlusconi a congratulatory telegram on occasion of his birthday, the press service stated.

The former Italian prime minister was born on September 29, 1936, in Milan. Earlier, Putin said he maintained friendly relations with Berlusconi, who had a prominent role in global politics.