United Russia may take 324 seats in State Duma — CEC

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The United Russia party may get 324 seats in the lower house of parliament following last weekend's State Duma elections, based on preliminary statistics the Central Election Commission uploaded to its website on Tuesday.

According to the CEC, with 100% of the votes counted United Russia's ticket collected 49.82%, which is equivalent to 126 seats. Also, United Russia candidates emerged as the winners in 198 single mandate constituencies. On aggregate, the party can count on 324 seats in the newly-elected State Duma.

Candidates from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) won 18.93% of the vote and may get 48 seats. Also, the CPRF won the elections in nine single mandate constituencies. Its faction in the lower house may control 57 seats. A Just Russia - For Truth gained 7.46% percent (19 seats on the party ticket) and another eight mandates in single mandate constituencies - very probably 27 seats on aggregate.

The LDPR with 7.55% (19 seats on the party ticket) and two seats won in single mandate constituencies - 21 on aggregate - placed fourth.

Lastly, New People earned 5.32% of the vote (13 seats). None of its candidates was successful in single mandate constituencies.

Three of the participating parties - Civic Platform, Rodina and Party of Growth will be represented by one candidate from single mandate constituencies each.

Five seats will go to self-nominees.

The voting in the elections of the eighth State Duma lasted for three days - September 17, 18 and 19. The CEC will approve the final election returns when it meets in session on September 24.