Work to separate opposition members from terrorists in Idlib far from being done — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Work to separate Syrian opposition members from terrorists in the Idlib province is far from being done, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on Thursday.

"As for Idlib, the only way to resolve the situation based on Resolution 2254 is for our Turkish colleagues to complete the implementation of the agreements that were reached by Presidents Putin and Erdogan over two years ago, which suggest that normal, sane opposition should be separated from terrorists, namely the Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham group (one of the names of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization outlawed in Russia)," he pointed out. "The process was launched but is far from being completed, there is a lot to be done," Lavrov added.

"We keep discussing all this with our Turkish colleagues through military channels, particularly suggesting specific ways that would help us assist our Turkish partners in implementing the agreements made by the two presidents. Work continues but unfortunately it’s far from being done," the Russian foreign minister noted.

Idlib is the only Syrian province that is still largely controlled by militant groups. A de-escalation zone was set up in Idlib in 2017, where militants reluctant to lay down their arms moved from the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta and the country’s south. The Turkish army has observation points in the Idlib province.