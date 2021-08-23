60 countries to take part in Eastern Economic Forum

VLADIVOSTOK, August 23. / TASS /. Participants from over 60 countries will tale part in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok on September 2-4, 2021, said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev on Monday.

"Several thousand guests from Asia-Pacific countries, as well as representatives from large international companies will come to Vladivostok. There will be representatives from more than 60 countries taking part in the forum. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend, as well as heads of other states," Trutnev said at the all-Russian youth competition "Your Move" and "Great Change". When talking to the young participants, Trutnev said that the purpose of the upcoming forum is to let domestic and foreign investors know how to support business in the Far East and to improve economic development.

"We will be submitting several new proposals to the President for further Far East development consideration, Trutnev said.

The Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok on September 2-4, 2021. The forum will be held in both online and offline format, with high profile guests expected to attend . All forum events will be broadcast on the EEF website. This year, participants from Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo will be able to attend the forum online via studios in their respective countries. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Far Eastern Federal District Presidential envoy.