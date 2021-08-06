UN Security Council discusses attack on Mercer Street tanker — source

UNITED NATIONS, August 6./TASS/. The UN Security Council is discussing behind closed doors the situation around the attack on the Mercer Street tanker in the Arabian Sea, a diplomatic source told TASS on Friday.

"The discussion is held behind closed doors," the source said.

Some Western countries, including the UK and the US, accuse Iran of the July 30 attack on the Mercer Street tanker flying the Liberian flag. The incident, which occurred 280 kilometers off the coast of Oman, killed two crew members, Romanian and British nationals. The oil tanker Mercer Street is run by Zodiac Maritime and belongs to Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer.

London and Washington said that they were in consultations with allies on a coordinated response to the attack. Tehran, in turn, condemned the allegations as politically biased and groundless.