Russia’s senior diplomat says strategic stability meeting with US was businesslike

GENEVA, July 28. /TASS/. The Russian-American strategic stability consultations were held in a businesslike and constructive atmosphere, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Wednesday.

"As for the meeting’s atmosphere, I’d describe it as very down to earth, very businesslike, very focused, conscious and rational to quote the statement adopted after the Geneva summit on June 16," he said.

According to Ryabkov, one of the key issues at the consultations was the ways for the sides to overcome the current crisis "that clearly emerged in the arms control sphere." "We could not work out an answer to this question, it is very difficult. This issue has been long stripped of attention and we are now only in the beginning of the process of exchanging opinions about what exactly to do and how to continue our work," he stressed.