Russia, US discuss prospects of arms control at Geneva talks

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russia and the United States discussed the prospects of arms control and risk reduction measures at their next round of consultations on strategic stability in Geneva, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, following the results of the bilateral talks.

"In compliance with the instruction of the presidents of the two countries, the sides comprehensively discussed their approaches towards maintaining strategic stability, the prospects of arms control and risk reduction measures. They touched upon various aspects of further developing interaction on these issues," the statement reads.

The first face-to-face round of Russian-US consultations on strategic stability this year was held at the US permanent mission to the UN headquarters in Geneva on July 28. The Russian delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov while the American delegation was headed by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.