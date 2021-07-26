Russia and Syria launch work on preservation of cultural heritage sites

DAMASCUS, July 26. / TASS /. The Russian Academy of Sciences Institute for the History of Material Culture and the Department of Antiquities and Museums of Syria have started working on the cultural heritage sites’ preservation, Chief of the Russian National Center for State Defense Control Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev announced on Monday.

"Thanks to the efforts made by the Russian Academy of Sciences Institute for the History of Material Culture and Department of Antiquities and Museums of Syria’s representatives, the crucial work on the study and preservation of Syria’s cultural heritage sites and such monuments of world culture as Palmyra has begun," Mizintsev, who also heads the Joint Coordination Center for refugees returning to Syria, stated at a joint meeting between the Russian and Syrian representatives.

According to Mizintsev, some joint activities are currently being implemented in terms of humanitarian projects to support and develop talented children, to organize special programs in Russia for orphans in the fields of education, recreation, and health improvement.