Russia condemns assassination attempt on Mali’s interim president — Foreign Ministry

She pointed out that Russia continued to keep an eye on developments in Mali. "Moscow strongly condemns an assassination attempt on Mali’s leader. We support Bamako’s determination to take all the necessary measures to identify those involved in this crime and bring them to justice. We consider the attack to be another attempt by destructive forces to prevent the domestic political process in Mali from moving forward under the guidance of the country’s interim authorities," Zakharova added.

"We are also hopeful that Mali’s leadership will be able to implement the existing plans to unite society and hold democratic general elections as scheduled on February 27, 2022, with the support of the Economic Community of West African States and the African Union," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman added. According to her, Russia will continue to meaningfully participate in international efforts to stabilize the situation in Mali, particularly as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

Zakharova also said that Russia would continue to provide comprehensive support to Mali on a bilateral basis.

Goita survived an assassination attempt at a Bamako mosque on July 20. The attacker was apprehended.