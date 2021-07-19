Russian PM assigns cabinet members to handle federal district administration obligations

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has assigned supervisory responsibilities over Russia’s federal districts to his deputies, he said on Monday at a meeting with deputy prime ministers.

"Each of you will be responsible for the social development on assigned territories, how effective budget funds are spent, whether this spending meets the demands of the public, and how budgetary discipline is observed. Special attention should be paid to addressing tasks of ensuring the economic growth of districts, boosting their investment attractiveness, supporting small and medium-size businesses and creating jobs," he said.

The premier noted that these goals should be pursued both in the given districts and all the regions that they are made up of.

In particular, Dmitry Grigorenko will be responsible for the Central Federal District, Viktoria Abramchenko for the Siberian Federal District, Tatyana Golikova for the Northwestern Federal District, Yury Borisov for the Ural Federal District, Marat Khusnullin for the Southern Federal District, Dmitry Chernyshenko for the Volga Federal Region, and Alexander Novak for the North Caucasian Federal District. Yury Trutnev will remain the curator of the Far Eastern District.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that deputy prime ministers should be responsible for federal districts during his annual Direct Line session on June 30. Putin then emphasized that the curatorship practice is applied to the Russian Far East and the Arctic and has lived up to its expectations.