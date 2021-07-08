Taliban delegation is currently in Moscow, representative says

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The delegation of the Qatari political office of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) is in Moscow, official representative Mohammad Sohail Shaheen told TASS Thursday.

"Yes, I confirm", he said, answering a corresponding question.

He disclosed that the delegation, led by Sheikh Shahabuddin Delawar, includes four people.

The last time, a Taliban delegation visited Moscow in March this year to take part in the "extended trio" (Russia, the US, China, Pakistan) meeting on the Afghan settlement.