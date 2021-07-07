Consultations between Russian and Armenian ministries going well, says Putin

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has commended the consultations between Russian and Armenian ministries.

"Our Deputy Prime Minister [Alexey] Overchuk visited and informed you recently. On the whole, I think that the consultations between our ministries are going well," the Russian leader said on Wednesday during a meeting with Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

Overchuk oversees cooperation between the Russian government and CIS states. He also chairs the Russian-Armenian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

Putin also congratulated Pashinyan on his re-election as Armenian Prime Minister. "I would like to congratulate you once again, personally this time, on the election results. I think that this is important to everybody, first and foremost to Armenia and the Armenian nation," Putin said. "Such difficult, acute and sensitive issues can only be resolved if there is an opportunity for effective work," he explained.

"The most important thing for that is to have the trust of the nation. And you have it. This is proven by the election results," the Russian president added.

The Russian leader pointed out that during difficult times, the people’s trust is the key factor for the further development of the country. "I wholeheartedly congratulate you on that, and I hope that we will be able to discuss all the issues that we have covered in detail recently, which require our solution, formally and informally, during a working dinner," Putin stated.