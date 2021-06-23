Russia to work with US on identifying hackers as part of an agreement, FSB chief says

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russia will cooperate with the United States in the field of identifying ransomware hackers as part of an agreement between the two countries’ presidents, Director of Russia’s Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov said in his opening remarks at the IX Moscow Conference on International Security.

"We are carrying out steps as part of the agreements reached between our presidents. So, we will be working jointly and hope for reciprocity," Bortnikov told reporters.

The issue of cyber threats has become pressing in the US over the past months. In early May, attackers from the DarkSide group hacked into the systems of the American pipeline company Colonial Pipeline.

According to American intelligence services, DarkSide may be based on the territory of Russia or Eastern Europe, but is not associated with any government. On May 31, the computer networks of the American division of the Brazilian meat processing company JBS were attacked.