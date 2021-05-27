Kremlin assures Open Russia’s voluntary closure doesn’t mean political field being cleared

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The voluntary dissolution of the Open Russia NGO (deemed undesirable in Russia) does not translate to a clean-up of the political arena in the country, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reassured journalists Thursday.

"Our political field is in no way limited to Open Russia alone. It is much richer and far more multifaceted. Therefore, someone’s withdrawal does not mean the political field is being cleared", the spokesman maintained, adding that "the political field is alive and progressing, and abuzz amid the electoral campaign".

Earlier on Thursday, the Open Russia announced its voluntarily dissolution, closing its regional offices as well in the process.

According to the organization’s executive director Andrei Pivovarov, the Russian State Duma is gearing up to toughen the Article 284.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (operation of a non-governmental organization deemed undesirable in Russia).

"Any person connected to Open Russia could be subject to criminal prosecution. For ordinary activists, it is enough to have one record of an administrative case, connected with an undesirable organization [to be subject to criminal prosecution], and even such formalities are not needed for leaders and coordinators", he explained.

The organization was established in 2001 by former Yukos oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who became its board chairman.