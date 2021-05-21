Fake news is dangerous weapon being widely used against Russia, says Peskov

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has described fake news as a dangerous weapon being actively used against Russia.

"Fake news is a weapon. It is a very wrong and dangerous thing. Fake news is being used as a weapon against our country. We struggle with it. Our professionals struggle with it. Many of them address you these days," Peskov said on Friday while speaking before participants in the marathon New Knowledge.

He added that originally he was going to give some examples of fake news against Russia, but then changed his mind, because he realized that the focus of attention here is knowledge, so he decided to talk to the participants about the truth and lies, "if it is possible to talk about them in brief at all."

"Regrettably, we live in a world where the truth and lies go side by side. It has been this way all along, it is so today and it will be so tomorrow. There is no getting away from this. It is very important to never stop attempts to distinguish between the truth and a lie, it is very important to prevent lies from overpowering your mind. Only knowledge and professionalism can resist lies," Peskov stressed.