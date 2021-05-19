Moscow urges dialogue without confrontation in the activity of Arctic Council: Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 19//TASS/. Russia urges dialogue in the activity of the Arctic Council, avoiding confrontational approaches, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a video address marking the Council’s 25th anniversary.

"The settlement of problems emerging in the polar region often necessitates the participation of non-regional international players. These are above all the states and organizations having an observer status in the Council. There are 38 of them currently," Lavrov said.

"The Council is yet to assess the effectiveness of this mechanism of cooperation and work to enhance it. But the main thing in this, as I already noted, is not to interrupt the ongoing dialogue at various levels, as well as not to bring in confrontational approaches and tension from outside," the top diplomat said.

According to the foreign minister, it is necessary to manage the Arctic Region on the basis of partnership and consensus of the countries responsible for its further development, while effective interaction in the Arctic Council plays an essential role in this.

"Despite the complex situation in global affairs, interstate relations in polar latitudes continue to develop progressively. This is largely the merit of the Arctic Council. Within 25 years, we have achieved significant results in strengthening this structure," Lavrov added.

Over 25 years of the Council’s activity, three significant intergovernmental agreements have been signed, the Arctic Economic Council and the University of the Arctic were initiated, and also close ties were established with the Arctic Coast Guard Forum and other regional organizations, he went on to say. Lavrov also stressed that the indigenous peoples of the Arctic were also involved in solving the urgent tasks of the region, together with representatives of the states and experts.

"The Arctic Council is a unique forum in which there is no division into ours and theirs, while the decisions are made by consensus. At the same time, the interests of the indigenous peoples of the North, who sit at the same table with representatives of the states, are taken into account," he added.

"This ensures comprehensive expert work on the initiatives and recommendations that are then put into practice," the top diplomat summed up.