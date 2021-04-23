Russian, Tajik leaders discuss migration issues during phone call on Friday

DUSHANBE, April 23. /TASS/. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Russian President Vladimir Putin have held a phone call on Friday, during which they expressed a wish to expand the turnover between both states. They also discussed a number of migration issues, the press service of the Tajik leader informed.

"The sides expressed a wish to expand the volume of mutual trade and export of eco-friendly fruit and vegetables from Tajikistan to the Russian market, discussing holding another "migration amnesty" in the near future for labor migrants from Tajikistan," the message says. Besides, the sides discussed the construction of five Russian-language schools in Tajikistan, the resumption of full-time education of Tajik students at Russian universities and the increased number of regular flights between the countries.

Earlier, the Kremlin press service informed that Putin and Rahmon had considered the joint work within integration organizations and the situation in Central Asia.