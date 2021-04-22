Putin believes integration processes of intelligence in Union State to be effective

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The work on integration processes in the Union State of Russia and Belarus is going ahead effectively in various areas, including between intelligence services, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday when opening talks with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

"The work is going ahead well in all spheres, our teams are working rather effectively, I mean the government team and the administration team and as we see now the intelligence services," Putin said. The Russian president added, "cooperation is deepening in the military-technical interaction, and security in the broadest meaning of this word."

The Russian leader warmly welcomed his counterpart in the Kremlin, noting that there are fundamental things in the relations between Russia and Belarus that influence both countries.