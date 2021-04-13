US turning Ukraine into powder keg by ramping up military assistance — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. NATO countries led by the United States are deliberately turning Ukraine into a power keg by ramping military assistance to the country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Tuesday.

"They continue to provide supplies, increasing the amount of assistance. The United States and other NATO countries are deliberately turning Ukraine into a powder keg," he pointed out.

"We would like to reiterate that NATO countries, who use demagogic rhetoric to speculate about protecting Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, should think about containing the bellicose spirit of their clients in Kiev and ensuring the implementation of the Minsk Package of Measures that our Kiev neighbors are blatantly ignoring," Ryabkov added.