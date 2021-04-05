Kremlin regrets that almost no ties are left intact in Russian-Ukrainian relations

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. There will be soon no room for reciprocity in Russian-Ukrainian relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday, commenting on Kiev’s new sanctions imposed particularly against the office of Rossotrudnichestvo, Russia’s cultural exchange agency, in Ukraine.

When asked if Moscow would retaliate, Peskov noted, "We will probably soon reach a level of interaction with Ukraine where there will be no more room for reciprocity." "We will sever everything there is, it is a bad thing," the Kremlin spokesman underlined, adding that such news can only be met with a deep sense of regret.