US, EU global market restrictions against Russia and China contradict WTO rules — Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. The US and the EU are using unfair methods of competition introducing restrictions against Russia and China on global markets that contradict the norms of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday during a special session of the Valdai Club Middle East Conference.

"We support fair competition. In this situation, unfair methods are being used against China and Russia. The attempts of the US, and, unfortunately, of the EU, which follows its example, to introduce restrictions at the drop of a hat, to undermine the positions of their competitors and to place artificial restrictions on global markets contradicting WTO norms - all of this forms part [of these methods]," the minister said.

Commenting on China’s foreign policy activity in the Middle East, Lavrov noted that Beijing "has a right to defend its interests in the region," just like Russia is doing.

"China is a global power that has interests in all regions of the world and promotes its economic projects and a concept of humanity’s common destiny. The country has global interests supported by real global opportunities," the Russian top diplomat stated.