Consultations with Russian ambassador to US to take 'as much time as needed' — diplomat

Russian ambassador to US to fly to Moscow for consultations on March 20

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Consultations with Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov who was invited to come to Moscow on Wednesday will take as much time as necessary, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Soloviev Live YouTube channel on Thursday.

"The consultations will take place not only in the Foreign Ministry, but also in various government agencies. How long will it take? Exactly as long as the consultations themselves will take," she said.

Zakharova said in a comment posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website on Wednesday that Antonov had been invited to come to Moscow for consultations in order to decide on ways of mending Russian-US relations.