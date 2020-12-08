Russia to allocate $2.25 mln for International Red Cross to aid Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russia will transfer 2 million Swiss francs (about $2,25 million) to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for elimination of consequences of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict before the end of this year. A corresponding governmental decree has been published at the official legal information website.

"To transfer budget funds in 2020 for a one-time contribution of 2 million Swiss francs to the ICRC budget in order to finance expenses, connected to measures of settlement of humanitarian consequences of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," the document says.

On November 24, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov disclosed that Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the idea to send a targeted contribution for the ICRC operations in Nagorno-Karabakh.