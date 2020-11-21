Azerbaijan, Armenia have the right to choose foreign policy partners, Lavrov says

BAKU, November 22. /TASS/. Azerbaijan and Armenia are sovereign states that have the right to choose their foreign policy partners, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following a visit by a Russian inter-agency delegation to Baku on Saturday.

"Turkey is a real factor in the region, and not only in this particular region. Turkey is our partner in many fields," he pointed out. "As a sovereign state, Azerbaijan clearly has the right to choose its foreign policy partners, as well as Armenia," Lavrov added.

According to the Russian top diplomat, "the art of politics is to take all factors that impact the situation in a region into account when promoting various initiatives."

The Russian delegation also included Deputy Prime Ministers Alexei Overchuk and Alexander Novak, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev and Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova. Before Baku, the delegation made a visit to the Armenian capital of Yerevan. In addition, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu also visited Baku on Saturday to hold talks with Aliyev.