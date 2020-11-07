Russian MP does not expect US’ approach to Russia to improve from Biden in White House

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. The Democratic nominee Joe Biden who has won the US presidential election as the American media outlets claim, will hardly make positive contributions to Washington’s policy regarding Russia, Chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house) Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky told reporters on Sunday, adding though that Moscow is ready to cooperate with any head of the US administration.

"Unfortunately, one should not expect substantial changes for the better regarding Russia," he said. "Biden together with President [Barack] Obama launched sanctions at various levels against Russia," the deputy noted, adding that the Democratic nominee directly called Russia "the main enemy" of the United States in his pre-election rhetoric. "That is why one should hardly expect any of the Russian politicians to applaud this time on account of the results of the American election," he said, adding that "Russia is ready to cooperate with any US president.".