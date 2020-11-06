Putin not planning to resign, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refuted the article published by the British tabloid The Sun, which claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to resign due to health problems. Peskov assured that Putin has no such plans, and that he is in excellent health.

"No," the spokesman said in response to a question on whether the president plans to resign. "He is in excellent health," Peskov added.

"There isn’t much to comment on here," Peskov said when asked to react to The Sun’s article. "This is pure nonsense. The president is well," the Kremlin official said.