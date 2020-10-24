Russian Foreign Ministry considers truce between Libyan conflict parties important step

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry believes that the ceasefire agreement reached by the parties to the Libyan conflict in Geneva on Friday will be an important step towards resolving the crisis in the North African republic, according to the commentary by official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

"We regard this event as an important step towards overcoming the prolonged acute crisis in Libya, establishing a sustainable comprehensive political dialogue, with the ultimate goal of restoring the country's unity, creating capable government bodies, and reviving its socio-economic infrastructure," the statement said.

Zakharova also called on the parties to follow the agreements reached in order to prevent a rollback to civil strife.