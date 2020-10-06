Kremlin has no information on OPCW report on Navalny

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The Kremlin has no information about the OPCW report which notes that Navalny’s blood samples showed presence of toxic substances, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"We do not have this information yet," Peskov said.

He explained that "there needs to be some time to hand it over through diplomatic channels and for us to receive this information." "It seems like there will be all information required there," Peskov concluded.

Earlier on Tuesday, the OPCW reported that it had submitted to Germany a report relating to the poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny. The report notes that the test results "confirm that the biomarkers of the cholinesterase inhibitor found in Mr Navalny’s blood and urine samples have similar structural characteristics as the toxic chemicals belonging to schedules 1.A.14 and 1.A.15 that were added to the Annex on Chemicals to the Convention during the Twenty-Fourth Session of the Conference of the States Parties in November 2019 (also called Novichoks in the West - TASS). This cholinesterase inhibitor is not listed in the Annex on Chemicals to the Convention."

Germany’s permanent mission to the OPCW has asked the Technical Secretariat to disseminate the report summary among its member states and publish it openly.