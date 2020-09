MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. CIA and Pentagon instructors are implicated in preparing protests in Belarus, head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin said Tuesday as cited by the service’s press bureau.

"’Fighters for renewed Belarus are trained in Poland, Georgia, Ukraine and the Baltic states with participation of instructors from the CIA and the Pentagon as well as US non-governmental organizations affiliated with the [US] Department of State," he noted.