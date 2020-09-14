Lavrov calls out West for 'arrogant' behavior over Navalny case

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Western countries are showing their arrogance when they doubt the verdicts and the professionalism of Russian medics who treated Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with RTVI channel. An excerpt from this conversation was published on the ministry’s website on Monday.

"Western partners are looking at us with arrogance in this regard: we have the right to doubt if they are right and to doubt their [Russian] professionalism [over Navalny’s alleged poisoning]. If this is so, then they [representatives of the West] dare doubt the professionalism of our doctors and investigators," Lavrov said. "This stance unfortunately reminds us of the past. Europe used to be arrogant and felt infallible before, which led to tragic consequences."

Had there been no Navalny case, Western nations would have invented another pretext to impose more sanctions on Russia, the top diplomat insisted. "I agree with our political analysts who say that had there been no Alexei Navalny incident they would have invented anything else as a pretext to impose more sanctions."